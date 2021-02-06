Clutterbuck only has two points, both assists, and a rating of minus-3 in nine games this season.

Clutterbuck is just another forward for the Islanders who can't put the puck in the net. The Islanders only have four players who have scored more than one goal this season, and three of those play on the top line. Clutterbuck only had seven points in 37 games last season, so it's probably not fair to expect anything more than this season, but the minus rating is a concern. Clutterbuck has admitted that he doesn't have feeling in three fingers after suffering nerve damage when cut by a skate last season. While this doesn't excuse his play this season, it may be the reason for it.