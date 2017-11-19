Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Out again Sunday
Clutterbuck (illness) won't suit up for Sunday's contest against Carolina, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck missed both games this weekend after being a late scratch prior to Saturday's contest. The illness doesn't appear to be too serious, so the winger should be ready for Wednesday's game against Philadelphia.
