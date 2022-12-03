Clutterbuck (upper body) will not be available Friday against Nashville, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck was injured Tuesday against the Flyers and will miss at least one game as a result. The Islanders are back in action Sunday against Chicago but it's unclear how long the team expects the veteran forward to be absent. Cole Bardreau will make his season debut Friday in a bottom-line role.
