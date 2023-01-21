Clutterbuck suffered an upper-body injury Thursday and is out indefinitely, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Clutterbuck has four goals, eight points and 130 hits in 34 games this season. The Islanders recalled Aatu Raty to take his place on the roster.
