Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Out Saturday
Clutterbuck (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against the Avalanche, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Clutterbuck's status for Saturday's contest came down to the wire, so he could be ready to return as soon as Sunday against the Wild. With Clutterbuck sidelined, Tom Kuhnhackl will draw into the lineup for the first time since Jan. 3.
