Clutterbuck (undisclosed) was a game-time decision but will not play Tuesday against the Rangers, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Clutterbuck will miss his third straight game Tuesday but he appears to be close to a return. The 33-year-old has nine points in 41 games this season. He'll be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's tilt with Washington.
More News
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Won't play Friday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Game-time decision•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Scoreless in nine straight•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Scores in second straight•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Ready to go•