Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Picks up two points in win
Clutterbuck's third goal of the season turned out to be the game-winner in Sunday's 5-1 victory over the Lightning. He also added an assist in the win.
The goal and assist were Clutterbuck's ninth and 10th points of the season. The 31-year-old has enjoyed a good run in the offensive zone of late, putting up four points over his last five contests. He's unlikely to keep up this pace, but his owners should enjoy it as long as it lasts. Clutterbuck and the Islanders battle the Blues on Tuesday, and it's worth mentioning that the rugged winger was able to tally an assist in the two teams' only other meeting this season.
