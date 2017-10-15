Clutterbuck (hip) is in the lineup to take on the Sharks on Saturday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

The bruising winger was a game-time decision ahead of warmup, but has seemingly been deemed fit to play. Clutterbuck is a fourth liner that's only scored more than 23 points in his career once, but he does provide a physical presence -- dishing out over 300 hits in a season four separate times.