Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Playing Saturday
Clutterbuck (hip) is in the lineup to take on the Sharks on Saturday, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
The bruising winger was a game-time decision ahead of warmup, but has seemingly been deemed fit to play. Clutterbuck is a fourth liner that's only scored more than 23 points in his career once, but he does provide a physical presence -- dishing out over 300 hits in a season four separate times.
