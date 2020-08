Clutterbuck scored a goal on four shots and added three hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Capitals in Game 2.

The Islanders spent a lot of time in their own zone in the third period, but Clutterbuck's goal took some pressure off by establishing a two-goal lead. It's the winger's first point in six playoff games. He's added 14 hits, seven shots on goal and a plus-1 rating.