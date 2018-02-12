Clutterbuck was able to practice Monday after taking a high-stick to the throat Sunday versus Calgary, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Clutterbuck had to leave the game early due to the injury but his return to practice is a pretty good sign that he will be ready to go versus Columbus on Tuesday. Clutterbuck has eight goals and nine assists on the season and is usually playing on a line with Casey Cizikas and Jason Chimera although injuries to several Islander forwards have forced him to play on the third-line at times over the past month.