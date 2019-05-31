Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Preparing for training camp
Clutterbuck underwent back surgery and could be ready in time for training camp. general manager Lou Lamoriello told reporters, "It's my understanding he will be, but honestly it's a process I don't know much about," Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Clutterbuck seemed to be headed toward surgery when he spoke during the team's locker room cleanout, but didn't know for certain at the time. With the procedure behind him, the winger can now focus on being 100 percent this fall. If fully fit, the Ontario native should be capable of putting up 20-25 points next season in a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Could be headed for surgery•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Misses season finale due to injury•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Suiting up for Game 3•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Game-time call•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Remains day-to-day•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Suffers undisclosed injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...