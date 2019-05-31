Clutterbuck underwent back surgery and could be ready in time for training camp. general manager Lou Lamoriello told reporters, "It's my understanding he will be, but honestly it's a process I don't know much about," Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Clutterbuck seemed to be headed toward surgery when he spoke during the team's locker room cleanout, but didn't know for certain at the time. With the procedure behind him, the winger can now focus on being 100 percent this fall. If fully fit, the Ontario native should be capable of putting up 20-25 points next season in a bottom-six role.