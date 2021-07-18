Clutterbuck was included on the Islanders' protected-player list ahead of Wednesday's Expansion Draft.

With just 11 points in 50 games last season, a casual observer might be perplexed by this development. But those that follow the Islanders know how valuable Clutterbuck is to the club's fourth line, which is arguably the best in the league with Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas. Clutterbuck ran wild with 191 hits last year, so clearly the Isles decided his physicality and veteran leadership were too valuable to potentially lose to Seattle. Martin was also protected, while Cizikas was not.