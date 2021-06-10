Clutterbuck scored an empty-net goal on two shots and dished out four hits in Wednesday's 6-2 victory over the Bruins in Game 6.
The veteran gave the Islanders some insurance in the final minute of the third period, finding the empty cage from center ice. It was the third goal of the playoffs for Clutterbuck, and his first of the series.
