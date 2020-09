Clutterbuck (lower body) had three shots and six hits in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 2.

Clutterbuck went down with a lower-body injury in Game 1 but was right back in the lineup Tuesday, playing his customary abrasive game on New York's fourth line. He still has real-life utility but is not a fantasy factor. He has a goal and two assists in 17 playoff games.