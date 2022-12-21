Clutterbuck (upper body) was put on the injured reserve list Wednesday.
Clutterbuck's move is retroactive to Dec. 16, which is the last time he played. He has three goals and five points in 26 contests this season. When the 35-year-old is healthy, he will likely serve on the fourth line.
