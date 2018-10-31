Clutterbuck (upper body) is questionable to play Thursday versus the Penguins, Steven Marcus of Newsday reports.

Clutterbuck has missed the past two games due to the injury. The Islanders sent down Tom Kuhnhackl on Wednesday and that is a sign that they expect Clutterbuck to be able to play sooner rather than later. On the season Clutterbuck has only one point, an assist, in nine games, but is still an important part of the team. Clutterbuck is part of the team's crash line with Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas and their job is to pretty much hit anything that moves and try to keep the opposing offense in check.