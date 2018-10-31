Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Questionable for Thursday
Clutterbuck (upper body) is questionable to play Thursday versus the Penguins, Steven Marcus of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck has missed the past two games due to the injury. The Islanders sent down Tom Kuhnhackl on Wednesday and that is a sign that they expect Clutterbuck to be able to play sooner rather than later. On the season Clutterbuck has only one point, an assist, in nine games, but is still an important part of the team. Clutterbuck is part of the team's crash line with Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas and their job is to pretty much hit anything that moves and try to keep the opposing offense in check.
More News
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Remains sidelined•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Out Sunday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Leaves game with upper-body injury•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Yet to register a point•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Registers power-play goal in win•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Salary outweighs performance•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.