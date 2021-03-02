Clutterbuck (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's game versus the Devils, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck is back on the fourth line after missing the past two games. The 33-year-old has put up five points and 57 hits through 19 contests this season.
