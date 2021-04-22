Clutterbuck (undisclosed) is available to play Thursday versus the Capitals, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Clutterbuck had been out of the lineup for the Isles for three straight games due to the injury. He is expected to play on his normal line with Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin on Thursday. Clutterbuck has had a disappointing season with only three goals, six assists, and a rating of minus-6.