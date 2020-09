Clutterbuck (lower body) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's Game 2 matchup against Tampa Bay, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Clutterbuck was considered a game-time call while dealing with the lower-body issue, but as evidenced by this news, he's ready to assume his usual fourth-line role. The 32-year-old hasn't produced much from a fantasy perspective in the bubble, however, supplying three points and dishing out 55 hits across 12:56 of average ice time in 16 contests.