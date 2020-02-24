Clutterbuck (wrist) will return to practice with the Islanders on Tuesday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Clutterbuck has been sidelined for over two months with a wrist injury, but he recently completed a conditioning stint with AHL Bridgeport and should be ready to rejoin the lineup Tuesday against the Rangers. The 32-year-old winger has notched seven points in 33 games this campaign.