Clutterbuck (illness) is expected to be available for Friday's game against the Devils, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Clutterbuck missed Wednesday's game against the Rangers due to an illness, but he was never expected to be sidelined for long. Either way, there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on the veteran forward's availability, as he's only totaled 22 points in 93 appearances over the past two seasons.