Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Ready to rock
As expected, Clutterbuck (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Friday's Game 1 against Carolina, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck will return to his usual bottom-six role for Game 1, skating with Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas on the Islanders' fourth line against the Hurricanes.
