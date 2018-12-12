Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Ready to rock
Clutterbuck (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.
Clutterbuck left Monday's 2-1 loss to the Penguins in the third period after taking a cross check from Pittsburgh's Kris Letang, but he evidently didn't suffer any lasting damage. The veteran winger has only notched two goals and five points in 26 appearances this season, so he isn't a viable option in the bulk of fantasy formats.
More News
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Heads off after taking crosscheck•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Ready to return•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Misses game•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: First goal in 52 games•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Good to go Thursday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...