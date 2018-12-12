Clutterbuck (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.

Clutterbuck left Monday's 2-1 loss to the Penguins in the third period after taking a cross check from Pittsburgh's Kris Letang, but he evidently didn't suffer any lasting damage. The veteran winger has only notched two goals and five points in 26 appearances this season, so he isn't a viable option in the bulk of fantasy formats.