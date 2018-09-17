Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Registers power-play goal in win
Clutterbuck converted a power-play goal Sunday in a 3-0 preseason home win over the Flyers.
Clutterbuck was on the ice for 15:21 in the preseason opener, which also happened to be the Islanders coaching debut for Barry Trotz. It was interesting to see Clutterbuck on the man advantage considering his average ice time in that special teams situation had amounted to seconds in each of the past four seasons. However, if there's any time to experiment, it's the preseason.
More News
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Salary outweighs performance•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Doesn't practice•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Back at it against Bolts•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Spotted at practice•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...