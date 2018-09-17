Clutterbuck converted a power-play goal Sunday in a 3-0 preseason home win over the Flyers.

Clutterbuck was on the ice for 15:21 in the preseason opener, which also happened to be the Islanders coaching debut for Barry Trotz. It was interesting to see Clutterbuck on the man advantage considering his average ice time in that special teams situation had amounted to seconds in each of the past four seasons. However, if there's any time to experiment, it's the preseason.