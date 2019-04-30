Clutterbuck (undisclosed) is day-to-day, though he will travel to Raleigh ahead of Wednesday's game against the Hurricanes, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Clutterbuck was clearly injured in Game 2 on Sunday, but the Islanders have been keeping specific details of the issue close to their collective vest. The Isles benefit from Clutterbuck's physical edge whenever he is in the lineup, as he's committed to 29 hits through six games in the playoffs thus far.