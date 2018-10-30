Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Remains sidelined
Clutterbuck (upper body) won't play Tuesday against Pittsburgh, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck will miss a second straight game Tuesday, but he's considered day-to-day with his upper-body injury, so he could be ready to return as soon as Thursday against the Penguins. The veteran winger has tallied one assist in nine games this campaign.
