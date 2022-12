Clutterbuck scored a goal and earned an assist during a 6-4 victory over the host Devils on Friday.

Clutterbuck (upper body) dressed for the first time in three games. The 35-year-old left the bench for the locker room after 1:51 of ice time Friday with another upper-body injury. Clutterbuck returned in a helmet cage and capitalized on a third-period turnover, scoring his third goal of the season. Clutterbuck contributed four hits, three blocks and a plus-2 rating against the Devils.