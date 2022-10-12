Clutterbuck (shoulder) was able to practice with the Islanders on Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

That was the good news, but the bad was that Clutterbuck also was on the ice once practice concluded. In the past, those players that remained on the ice after practice were not expected to play in the next game. That being said, Scott Mayfield was also on the ice after practice and is expected to play Thursday in the season opener versus the Panthers. Clutterbuck is battling a shoulder injury, and though he is on injured reserve, he is eligible to be activated before the game Thursday if the Isles believe he is ready to play.