Clutterbuck (upper body) practiced on his usual line Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Clutterbuck was back with Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas during practice. Clutterbuck has missed the past three games due to the injury, but all signs are pointing to a return to the ice Friday versus the Devils. That being said, coach Lane Lambert stated after practice that no decision would be made on his availability until Friday. This is par for the course, though, for the Islanders who guard their injuries and starting status like they are state secrets.