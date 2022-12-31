Clutterbuck (upper body) was practicing with the team on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Clutterbuck has missed the past six games with an upper-body injury. It was expected that he would return during this road trip, and since he is back at practice, perhaps he will make that return Sunday versus the Kraken. Due to all of the injuries the team is currently going through, who he will be playing with when he returns is unknown.