Clutterbuck (upper body) won't play Monday against Colorado, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck, who will miss his second straight game, is listed as day-to-day. He has generated five points, 21 shots on goal, 21 blocks and 98 hits in 26 appearances this season.
