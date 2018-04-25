Clutterbuck finished the season with eight goals, 10 assists, and a minus-7 rating in 76 games this season.

Outside of the minus-7 rating those numbers are pretty much in line with what Clutterbuck has done during his five seasons in an Islander uniform. The problem is that his salary ($4 million, $3.5 million cap hit) would seem to be way to high for what he brings to the table. Clutterbuck is signed through the 2021-22 season so he's likely not going anywhere, but he's just another in what looks like a long line of questionable signings by GM Garth Snow. Clutterbuck should once again be a mainstay on the fourth-line next season for the Islanders.