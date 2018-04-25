Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Salary outweighs performance
Clutterbuck finished the season with eight goals, 10 assists, and a minus-7 rating in 76 games this season.
Outside of the minus-7 rating those numbers are pretty much in line with what Clutterbuck has done during his five seasons in an Islander uniform. The problem is that his salary ($4 million, $3.5 million cap hit) would seem to be way to high for what he brings to the table. Clutterbuck is signed through the 2021-22 season so he's likely not going anywhere, but he's just another in what looks like a long line of questionable signings by GM Garth Snow. Clutterbuck should once again be a mainstay on the fourth-line next season for the Islanders.
More News
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Doesn't practice•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Back at it against Bolts•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Spotted at practice•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...