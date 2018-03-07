Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Scoreless in last 12 games
Clutterbuck hasn't registered a point since Feb. 8 in Buffalo.
On the season Clutterbuck has eight goals and nine assists in 62 games. He is generally used on the fourth-line as an energy player but is still expected to chip in some offense here and there. Clutterbuck has seen his ice time decrease by a little over a minute per game this season under new head coach Doug Weight and rarely gets any power play time. His value to both the Islanders and to fantasy owners are the hits that he provides.
