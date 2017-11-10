Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Scoreless in last three games
Clutterbuck is scoreless in November and only has one point in his last five games.
Clutterbuck plays the role of agitator on the Islanders fourth line. He's not on the team to light the lamp but rather to add energy when coach Doug Weight feels they are playing sluggish or to keep the opponents top offensive players from scoring.
More News
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Playing Saturday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Still sidelined•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Will make road trip•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Won't play Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...