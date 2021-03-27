Clutterbuck comes into the game Saturday versus the Penguins having gone nine straight contests without registering a point.
While no one expects Clutterbuck to be an offensive machine, nine straight games without as much as a helper is cause for concern. What might worry the Isles even more than the lack of offense from Clutterbuck is that he has a rating of minus-2 during that span. All is not lost, however, as the Islanders are 7-2 during this span.
More News
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Scores in second straight•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Ready to go•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Will miss Sunday's game•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Game-time decision•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Unlikely to play Saturday•