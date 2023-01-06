Clutterbuck scored a goal and delivered seven hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Clutterbuck cut the Islanders' deficit to 4-2 late in the second period, deflecting a Scott Mayfield shot past Jack Campbell. The goal was Clutterbuck's first since Dec. 9, as he'd missed the Islanders' previous eight contests with an upper-body injury. The veteran winger isn't likely to offer much production offensively on New York's fourth line, but he could provide value in leagues that reward physical play . Clutterbuck now has four goals, two assists, and 105 hits through 27 games.