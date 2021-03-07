Clutterbuck scored his third goal of the season in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

The fourth-liner must be taking pointers from Mathew Barzal, as Clutterbuck's tally Sunday was a beauty. Sprung for a partial breakaway, the 33-year-old beat Jonas Johansson top shelf on the backhand with a slick move that gave the Buffalo goalie no chance. Clutterbuck typically doesn't supply much offense and hasn't recorded double-digit goals in a season since 2015-16, but he now has a two-game goal streak and three-game point streak going.