Clutterbuck (upper body) may have played his last game this season, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Clutterbuck is officially still listed as out indefinitely, but it is fair to wonder if he has played his last game this season. Clutterbuck has dealt with multiple injuries this season, and his body may not be able to withstand his physical style of play. If Clutterbuck has played his last game of the season, then general manager Lou Lamoriello will have to explain why he gave Clutterbuck a two-year contract extension during the offseason and why he didn't trade him before the trade deadline last season.