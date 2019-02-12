Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Seems likely to play Tuesday
Clutterbuck (undisclosed) was in his normal spot on a line with Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin during line rushes Tuesday morning, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck has missed the past two games due to the injury, but taking line rushes with his normal linemates is a pretty good sign that he will return to the lineup Tuesday in Buffalo. Another positive sign for his return is that Tom Kuhnhackl, who replaced Clutterbuck during those two games, was skating as an extra during practice Tuesday.
