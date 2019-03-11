Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Set to return Monday
Clutterbuck (upper body) is expected to rejoin the lineup against Columbus on Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Clutterbuck figures to take on a bottom-six role following his three-game stint on the shelf. The winger has already reached the 20-point mark for the sixth time in his career and will look to add to his total versus the Blue Jackets.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...