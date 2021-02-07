Clutterbuck scored a goal on his only shot and doled out four assists Saturday in a 4-3 win over Pittsburgh.

After nine scoreless games to start the season, Clutterbuck finally landed in the goal-scoring column when he converted a Casey Cizikas centering feed on the doorstep. It was an important tally, too, tying the game at 3-3 midway through the third period. The 33-year-old is a role player for the Islanders who hasn't reached double digits in goals since 2015-16.