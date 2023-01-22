Clutterbuck (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.
Clutterbuck, who is out indefinitely, has eight points and 130 hits in 34 games this season. In a corresponding move, New York brought up blueliner Samuel Bolduc from AHL Bridgeport on Sunday
