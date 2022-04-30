Clutterbuck (shoulder) expects to be ready for the start of the 2022-23 campaign, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Clutterbuck is set to undergo surgery on his injured shoulder, but he'll evidently have enough time to make a full recovery in time for next season's Opening Night. The 34-year-old vet picked up 15 points and a whopping 229 hits through 59 games this campaign.