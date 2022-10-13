Clutterbuck (shoulder) won't be available for Thursday's regular-season opener versus the Panthers, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Clutterbuck's been battling a shoulder injury since late last season, and at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to play. Another update on the 34-year-old winger, who picked up 15 points through 59 games last campaign, should surface once he's ready to make his season debut.