Clutterbuck (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Penguins, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Clutterbuck was considered a game-time decision, but he'll end up missing his first game of the year. Michael Dal Colle (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, and he'll likely take Clutterbuck's place in the lineup.
More News
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Game-time decision•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Injured in Thursday's contest•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Shakes lengthy goal drought•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Only two points this season•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Loss of feeling in fingers•