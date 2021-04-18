Clutterbuck (undisclosed) won't be available for Sunday's road clash with Philadelphia, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The specifics of the injury remain unclear, as Clutterbuck is set to miss his second consecutive contest. The 33-year-old continues to be a physical presence in the lineup, as he's racked up nine points, 147 hits and 20 blocks across 41 games this season. Matt Martin and Leo Komarov are expected to man the wings on the fourth line for Sunday's game with Clutterbuck sidelined.