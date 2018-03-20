Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Sitting out Tuesday
Clutterbuck (migraines) won't suit up for Tuesday's home game against the Penguins.
Clutterbuck hasn't recorded a point in the last 17 games, but that's not what fantasy owners expect from him in the first place. Instead, he's delivered 56 hits over that span to give him some appeal in deep leagues that heavily weigh defensive categories. His next opportunity to play now comes Thursday against the visiting Bolts.
More News
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Able to practice•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Scoreless in last 12 games•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Will play Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Practicing Monday•
-
Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: One point in last six games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...