Clutterbuck (migraines) won't suit up for Tuesday's home game against the Penguins.

Clutterbuck hasn't recorded a point in the last 17 games, but that's not what fantasy owners expect from him in the first place. Instead, he's delivered 56 hits over that span to give him some appeal in deep leagues that heavily weigh defensive categories. His next opportunity to play now comes Thursday against the visiting Bolts.