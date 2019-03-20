Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Skating at practice
Clutterbuck (upper body) was able to skate with the Islanders at practice Wednesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Clutterbuck was injured during the 5-0 loss to Boston on Tuesday when he was hit into the boards. He was able to skate on his normal line with Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin during practice Wednesday and is expected to play Thursday in Montreal.
