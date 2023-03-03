Clutterbuck (upper body) has begun to skate but isn't ready to practice yet, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Clutterbuck has been out of action since Jan. 21 due to the injury. If he does return this season, he is expected to remain in his usual fourth-line role with Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas. As for the trade deadline earlier Friday, the team stood pat. They are currently holding down the last playoff spot in the eastern conference but have several teams nipping at their heels and have games in hand on the Isles.