Islanders' Cal Clutterbuck: Slightly physical in return
Clutterbuck (undisclosed) had three hits and two blocked shots in 9:12 during Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Canucks.
Clutterbuck missed one game with the injury. The 32-year-old winger remains at seven points with 127 hits and a plus-6 rating in 37 contests this year. He's on pace for a career-worst point total -- fantasy owners need not pay attention to Clutterbuck's performance.
